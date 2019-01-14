NEW YORK — A woman who accused R. Kelly of sexual abuse says he wrote a letter threatening to reveal details of her sexual history if she didn’t drop a lawsuit.
The woman, Faith Rodgers, and her attorney, Gloria Allred, spoke at a news conference Monday. Allred says Kelly sent the letter in October to another of Rodgers’ attorneys.
In the letter, a person identifying himself as R. Kelly writes that if the suit went forward, he would have “10 personal male witnesses” testify about Rodgers’ sex life.
– From news reports
