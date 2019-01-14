-
The incoming governor says she will nominate Jeanne Lambrew, who grew up in Cape Elizabeth, to head the Department of Health and Human Services.
The incoming Democratic governor has also nominated Randy Liberty to head the Maine Department of Corrections.
If confirmed, Jerry Reid would lead the DEP's efforts to protect and restore Maine's natural resources and enforce the state's environmental laws.
Pender Makin, a former Maine Principal of the Year, promises a shift in priorities and vows to support public school teachers, administrators and students.
Skowhegan native Heather Johnson now directs the ConnectME Authority and previously led the Somerset County Economic Development Corporation.
Outdoors groups applaud the nomination of Judy Camuso, who has led the department's Wildlife Division since 2013.
Support for Patrick Keliher, current head of the Department of Marine Resources, came from many sectors of the state's commercial fishing industry.
The Democratic governor-elect says she will nominate Kirsten Figueroa as commissioner of the Department of Administrative and Financial Services.
In addition to announcing Laura Fortman's nomination to be Maine's labor commissioner, Gov.-elect Janet Mills nominates John Rohde to lead the Workers' Compensation Board.
Bruce Van Note, who has held top-level managerial positions at the state Department of Transportation, will oversee the agency if he is confirmed.
Of the 13 individuals nominated to serve as commissioners of state agencies, seven are women.
