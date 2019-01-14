Mills names Mainer with White House experience to lead state’s ‘most important department’ The incoming governor says she will nominate Jeanne Lambrew, who grew up in Cape Elizabeth, to head the Department of Health and Human Services.

Former Portland police chief is Mills’ pick for public safety commissioner The incoming Democratic governor has also nominated Randy Liberty to head the Maine Department of Corrections.

Mills picks attorney for environmental protection chief If confirmed, Jerry Reid would lead the DEP's efforts to protect and restore Maine's natural resources and enforce the state's environmental laws.

Mills nominates Brunswick school administrator to be Maine’s education chief Pender Makin, a former Maine Principal of the Year, promises a shift in priorities and vows to support public school teachers, administrators and students.

Nominee for Mills Cabinet sees broadband access as key to Maine economy Skowhegan native Heather Johnson now directs the ConnectME Authority and previously led the Somerset County Economic Development Corporation.

Gov. Mills wants fisheries commissioner, 2 other LePage Cabinet members to stay on job Support for Patrick Keliher, current head of the Department of Marine Resources, came from many sectors of the state's commercial fishing industry.

Mills picks official from Attorney General’s Office to be Maine’s finance chief The Democratic governor-elect says she will nominate Kirsten Figueroa as commissioner of the Department of Administrative and Financial Services.

To lead Department of Labor, Mills picks someone who’s done it before In addition to announcing Laura Fortman's nomination to be Maine's labor commissioner, Gov.-elect Janet Mills nominates John Rohde to lead the Workers' Compensation Board.

Mills wants turnpike official to change lanes and lead transportation department Bruce Van Note, who has held top-level managerial positions at the state Department of Transportation, will oversee the agency if he is confirmed.