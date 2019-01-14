BIDDEFORD — A little over six years ago, a Biddeford landlord entered his tenant’s property and shot and killed two people. The parents of the two victims, who were boyfriend and girlfriend, sued the city of Biddeford, the Biddeford Police Department and others. A trial date for the lawsuits scheduled for Jan. 7 has been rescheduled for early March.

However, the trial could be postponed or canceled. The attorney for the city, its police department and other defendants said he has filed an intent to file for summary judgment. If that motion is approved, the case would essentially be dismissed.

In 2012, James Pak had been having trouble with his tenants. The rental unit was attached to his garage at 17 Sokokis Road where he lived with his wife, Armit, and both residences shared a driveway. Renters included Susan Johnson, her son Derrick Thompson, then 19, her son identified as B.L. who was 6 at the time, and Derrick’s girlfriend, Alivia Welch, who was 18. According to court documents, some of the problems included the tenants’ rental agreement, parking and snow removal.

The murders on Dec. 29, 2012, occurred after police were called to investigate a dispute between Pak and Thompson, whose mother rented an apartment owned by Pak next to his Biddeford home.

The two men argued because Pak didn’t like the way Thompson was shoveling the driveway, said prosecutor Leanne Zainea, who laid out the case before the sentencing.

Biddeford police officers Edward Dexter and Jacob Wolterbeek responded, but determined the dispute was civil in nature. They left without taking action after they were satisfied that none of the parties involved felt threatened.

“During his conversation with James Pak,” the court documents state, “Officer Dexter and/or Wolterbeek witnessed Pak (who was upset about the parking situation) making verbal threats about Derrick Thompson, Susan Johnson and/or Alivia Welch.”

Pak told officers he had a gun and, according to the documents, Pak said “if the officer didn’t do something about the parking ‘there is going to be a bloody mess’ and that ‘they would see it in the news.'”

Court documents state the officers never searched Pak’s home for weapons.

Minutes after police left, Pak went to his house, retrieved a loaded handgun and went to the apartment where Thompson, Welch, Johnson and Johnson’s younger son were inside. He opened the front door without knocking and said, “I am going to shoot you all.”

He shot Johnson first, then Thompson, then Welch. Johnson’s younger son was hiding in a back bedroom.

Pak pleaded guilty on Feb. 3, 2017, to two counts of murder in the shooting deaths of Thompson and Welch. He also pleaded guilty to aggravated attempted murder for shooting Thompson’s mother, Susan Johnson. Eight days later, Pak was sentenced to two life terms for the murders and a consecutive 30-year prison term for the attempted murder of Johnson.

Action on the civil suits by Johnson and Jocelyn Welch, Alivia Welch’s mother, was delayed until the criminal case was concluded.

Though parents for the victims filed separate suits, the court granted a motion to combine their suits against the defendants, which include not only the city of Biddeford and the Biddeford Police Department, but the two officers who responded, the Maine Department of Public Safety, Commissioner of the Maine Department of Public Safety John Morris, Biddeford Police Chief Roger Beaupre and Biddeford Police Department employees identified as Jane Doe(s).

Johnson’s complaint alleges Dexter and Wolterbeek “failed to develop and/or follow appropriate procedures to address threats from (Pak).” She is also suing the defendants for wrongful death, and intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress.

Johnson’s lawsuit seeks unspecified damages for civil rights violations from the city and the two responding police officers.

The defendants’ attorney, Douglas Louison, of the Boston law firm Louison, Costello, Condon & Pfaff, LLP, said the defendants “argue there is no right to recover (damages),” and “that there are no civil rights violations” by the Biddeford police and others.

There is substantial case law, he said, “that states that public safety officers are not guarantors of safety.”

