Faith Blethen, Boothbay girls’ basketball: The 6-foot-1 senior scored her 1,000th career point in a 60-24 win over Madison and averaged 27 points in two victories as the Seahawks improved to 10-0.

Victoria Bossong, Cheverus indoor track: Bossong, a sophomore, lowered Maine’s all-time best in the 300 meters in her victory at the Dartmouth Relays. Bossong’s time of 40.16 seconds is No. 1 in the country this season among sophomores.

Brady Cummins, York boys’ basketball: The 6-foot-4 sophomore guard scored 17 points with a key fourth-quarter 3-pointer in the Wildcats’ 57-51 win against Greely, then added 13 and a game-high 19 in wins at Fryeburg Academy and Marshwood.

Brooke Juneau, Fryeburg Academy Alpine skiing: A senior, Juneau won two WMC giant slalom races last week at Shawnee Peak, by four seconds Monday and five seconds Thursday, to lead the Raiders to a pair of victories over runner-up Cape Elizabeth.

Abby Lamontagne, Cheverus/Kennebunk girls’ hockey: Lamontagne, a junior from Kennebunk, scored her 100th career goal on Saturday. In two games last week, she had seven goals and five assists.

Bradley McMains, South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete boys’ hockey: The South Portland sophomore forward had four goals and two assists in an 8-2 win over Windham/Westbrook.

Taylor Nguyen, Kennebunk diving: A senior, Nguyen scored 362.30 points to edge defending Class B state champion Julia Bisson (347.75) of Greely and win the Kennebunk Diving Invitational Saturday.

Mahamed Sharif, Westbrook indoor track: Sharif, a junior, lowered his personal best in the 200 meters (1:54.89) in a victory at the Dartmouth Relays. It’s the second best indoor time in Maine history and ranks No. 3 in the U.S. this season.

