HARARE, Zimbabwe — Soldiers were deployed Monday in some urban areas where police clashed with protesters over fuel price increases, deepening the sense of crisis in a country with a rapidly deteriorating economy.

At least 13 people were injured by gunfire and 12 were arrested, human rights lawyers and doctors said.

Protesters gather on the streets Monday during demonstrations over the increase in fuel prices in Harare, Zimbabwe. Associated Press/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

The military deployment Monday was criticized by the Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition, a group of several non-governmental organizations.

“The move . . . against citizens exercising their democratic right to protests should be condemned in the strongest of terms,” the coalition said.

Those shot Monday included a woman hit in the leg as she was heading home, according to an AP journalist at the scene. The woman was not involved in any protest when a police officer aimed his gun at her.

Children in school uniforms joined the protests, which followed a weekend decision by the government to more than double the price of gasoline.

