Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey has replaced Allen’s Coffee Brandy as Maine’s favorite tipple.

The syrupy-sweet brown concoction fell to second place in terms of annual sales in 2018, according to data from the Maine Bureau of Alcoholic Beverages and Lottery Operations.

Fireball, a popular brand for bar shots rose to the top spot, with more than $10.1 million in sales last year. More than a third of the sales were in the form of small 50 milliliter bottles called “nips.”

Allen’s, which has for at least two decades been Maine’s top-selling liquor, sold $9.6 million last year, about $500,000 less than 2017.

Tito’s, a vodka produced in Austin, Texas, was the third-best seller, with nearly $9.2 million in sales, almost half in large-format 1.75 liter bottles.

Despite a marketing campaign that is directed exclusively at Maine, Allen’s Coffee Brandy has been losing market share for the last five years, as sales for Fireball and Tito’s have ballooned.

A spokesman for M.S. Walker, the Norwood, Massachusetts, company that makes Allen’s, did not immediately respond to an interview request Tuesday.

