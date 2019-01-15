Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey has replaced Allen’s Coffee Brandy as Maine’s favorite tipple.
The syrupy-sweet brown concoction fell to second place in terms of annual sales in 2018, according to data from the Maine Bureau of Alcoholic Beverages and Lottery Operations.
Fireball, a popular brand for bar shots rose to the top spot, with more than $10.1 million in sales last year. More than a third of the sales were in the form of small 50 milliliter bottles called “nips.”
Allen’s, which has for at least two decades been Maine’s top-selling liquor, sold $9.6 million last year, about $500,000 less than 2017.
Tito’s, a vodka produced in Austin, Texas, was the third-best seller, with nearly $9.2 million in sales, almost half in large-format 1.75 liter bottles.
Despite a marketing campaign that is directed exclusively at Maine, Allen’s Coffee Brandy has been losing market share for the last five years, as sales for Fireball and Tito’s have ballooned.
A spokesman for M.S. Walker, the Norwood, Massachusetts, company that makes Allen’s, did not immediately respond to an interview request Tuesday.
This story will be updated.
Fireball overtakes Allen's Coffee Brandy as Maine's favorite
