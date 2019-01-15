The Cranberries debuted the single “All Over Now” on Tuesday to mark the first anniversary of lead singer Dolores O’Riordan’s death.

The new song comes ahead of the April release of the group’s eighth and final album, “In the End,” after which the Irish rock band plans to split after 30 years together.

“In honour of our dear friend and bandmate, Dolores, we present to you the final album from The Cranberries, ‘In The End,’ ” the band tweeted Monday, ahead of Tuesday’s debut of “All Over Now.”

The single chronicles a case of domestic abuse and features O’Riordan’s haunting voice, as well as the band’s signature blend of rock, alternative and pop.

O’Riordan was found dead in a London hotel one year ago.

An inquest later found that the 46-year-old had drowned accidentally after drinking. Incidentally, the song opens with the lyric, “Do you remember that night at a hotel in London?”

The band, best known for 1990s hits “Linger,” “Dreams” and “Zombie,” said it completed the album using demos recorded in 2017.

