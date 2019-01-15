Democratic House Speaker Sara Gideon is proposing a bill that would provide Maine workers with up to 12 weeks of paid medical leave, funded by a .5 percent tax on worker earnings.

If passed, Maine would join a handful of states that offer paid family and medical leave to workers, allowing new parents and those suffering from a major illness or caring for a sick relative to collect part of their wages for three months or longer.

The bill would expand upon a federal law that requires most employers to give employees unpaid family or medical leave of up to 12 weeks.

Changing the benefit from unpaid to paid will make it more realistic for families to use the benefit, Gideon said. One in four mothers go back to work within two weeks after childbirth to avoid losing pay.

“We think this is one of the most important policy proposals, not just to help Maine families, but to help us as a state achieve one of our most important goals, attracting a strong, vibrant workforce,” Gideon said in an interview Tuesday. She said paid family leave could give Maine a competitive advantage over states that don’t have the same benefit and help with Maine’s workforce shortage by encouraging more young families to move to Maine.

Most other industrialized countries have paid leave benefits. In Canada, for instance, parents can take paid leave from work for up to a year after the birth of a child.

While the details of the proposal could be subject to compromise, the initial bill would give all full-time, self-employed and part-time workers in the state a paid benefit of up to 12 weeks for the birth of a child, or up to 20 weeks for a serious medical condition. The leave would be funded by an .5 percent tax on employee wages.

The money generated would go into a statewide insurance pool, and would pay workers, depending on their income, 67 percent to 90 percent of their pay, capped at $800 per week. The lowest-income workers would receive 90 percent of pay, but everyone, regardless of income, would get up to $800 per week to offset lost wages.

If approved, Maine would join California, New Jersey, Rhode Island, New York, Washington, Washington D.C. and Massachusetts, which either have existing paid family leave benefits or approved laws that have yet to be implemented.

The earliest the program would go into effect in Maine would be 2020, according to Maine Democrats.

John Bott, spokesman for minority House Republicans, said in an email response to questions that the proposal will be “carefully” reviewed once the details are released.

“Republican pro-growth policies and fiscal restraint have created a record-high number of employers, record number of private-sector jobs, higher wages, record unemployment and a healthy budget surplus. We want the Maine economy to keep growing to benefit even more residents and their families. We will review all proposals with that in mind,” Bott said.

Democrats control the House, Senate and governor’s office.

Gov. Janet Mills and state Democratic lawmakers are pushing a much more progressive agenda after eight years of conservative Republican Gov. Paul LePage. Mills implemented Medicaid expansion on her first full day in office on Jan. 3.

Mills administration officials couldn’t immediately be reached for comment on Tuesday afternoon.

Quincy Hentzel, president and CEO of the Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce, said the organization hasn’t seen the details of the bill yet.

“I can state this is undoubtedly a complicated issue, and the business community should be involved in the discussions as this progresses through the process, in part to avoid the potential for unintended consequences,” Hentzel said.

