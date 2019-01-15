Unlike the more sane among us, I can’t help but dwell on this “wall” thing.
I’ve heard all the arguments for and against. It gets complicated!
Maybe it’s as simple as George Patton said over 70 years ago (he was arguably our best battlefield general). He said: “Fixed fortifications are a monument to the stupidity of man.”
Maybe it isn’t so complicated after all.
Dean Crocker
Manchester
-
Politics
Some lawmakers pushing for Cabinet-level position to address opioid crisis
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Republicans failing to take initiative on solution to wall debate
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Time for Congress to drop political selfishness and serve country
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Today's leaders in need of some ancient wisdom on immigrants, wall
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Listen to Gen. Patton on the wisdom of 'fixed fortifications' with walls