Unlike the more sane among us, I can’t help but dwell on this “wall” thing.

I’ve heard all the arguments for and against. It gets complicated!

Maybe it’s as simple as George Patton said over 70 years ago (he was arguably our best battlefield general). He said: “Fixed fortifications are a monument to the stupidity of man.”

Maybe it isn’t so complicated after all.

Dean Crocker

Manchester

