Seven former teachers at Portland’s Cheverus High School were among a list of 50 credibly accused priests made public Tuesday by the governing body of Jesuits for all Northeast states, including Maine.

Tuesday’s release by the USA Northeast Province of Jesuits was the latest in a series of moves toward transparency by the religious order of Catholics commonly associated with education. Last month, the other four U.S. provinces released their own lists of priests who have been accused of child sexual abuse since the 1950s, bringing the nationwide total to approximately 280. Some priests appear on multiple lists.

The priests from Cheverus and the years of their service were: William Cahill, (1950-1960); Stephen Dawber, (1978-1984); Joseph Dooley (1954-1958); Eugene Orteneau (1978-1979); Richard Roos (1974-1980); James Talbot (1980-1998) and James Walsh (S1970-72 and 1977-1979).

Also included was Joseph Laughlin, who served at St. Ann Mission in Princeton, Maine from 1977-1982.

None of them are still teaching and only Talbot, who was sentenced recently after being convicted of abuse, and Roos are still alive.

In addition to the priests with ties to Maine, there were many more Jesuits from well-known East Coast institutions: Boston College High School, Fordham Preparatory School and Canisius High School in New York and Fairfield College Preparatory School in Connecticut, among others.

“At the heart of this crisis is the painful, sinful and illegal harm done to children by those whom they should have been able to trust,” the Rev. John Cecero, Northeast provincial leader, said in a statement. “We did not know any best practices to handle these violations many decades ago and regrettably made mistakes along the way. What winds up being a very shameful history for the Church at large was made clear by investigative reporting in Boston in 2002.”

The Jesuits are the largest male religious order in the church with an emphasis on teaching and intellectual research. Its priests are not under the authority of local bishops. Instead, they report to a regional province, of which there are five in the United States. Religious order priests, including Jesuits, account for about 31 percent of Catholic priests nationwide, according to the Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate, a research center at Georgetown University. Because they don’t report to a diocese, religious order priests have been criticized by abuse victim advocates for having little accountability.

The USA Northeast Province comprises 550 Jesuits and is the largest in the world.

Maine’s Jesuit presence is most often associated with Cheverus High School in Portland, and the Jesuit-run Our Lady of Hope Parish, which oversees two churches, St. Pius on Ocean Avenue near Cheverus and St. Joseph, located with the Catholic elementary school St. Brigid.

Cheverus, founded in 1917, has been owned and operated by the Jesuits since 1942. It was an all-boys school until 2000 and has educated many prominent and powerful people. Some of the allegations involving Cheverus priests already have been made public. Not included on the list was former longtime Cheverus track coach Charlie Malia, who was accused be multiple men of abuse and subsequently fired in the late 1990s. Malia, who is not a Jesuit, was never charged.

Jesuits also have been assigned to local parishes across the state, both historically and currently. In the Diocese of Portland, which covers all of Maine, there are 118 diocesan priests and 34 religious order priests, according to Dave Guthro, a spokesman for the diocese.

Bishop Robert Deeley of the Portland Diocese called the list “distressing.”

“Though Jesuits who have served in Maine are under the authority of the Jesuits’ USA Northeast provincial, speaking for the Diocese of Portland, I hope that the release of the list provides continued healing and peace for victims/survivors everywhere,” he said in a statement. “That none on the list are in active ministry offers some comfort but, as I have said, these stories of past abuse stain the reputation of the vast majority of Catholic priests who are men of great integrity. This would include the many faithful Jesuits who have served in Maine since the 1600s.”

This story will be updated

