WISCASSET — A Massachusetts man made his initial court appearance Jan. 11 on charges including manslaughter in connection to the August death of a Camden woman who was swimming in Damariscotta Lake.

Jonathan D. Roberts, 45, of Waban, Mass. was indicted Jan. 8 by a grand jury that convened in Lincoln County Superior Court in Wiscasset, according to District Attorney Natasha Irving. Roberts was indicted for manslaughter, reckless operation of a watercraft, and operating a watercraft at an imprudent speed.

The court issued an arrest warrant after the indictment was issued and he was arrested by police in Massachusetts. He then made his appearance in the court in Wiscasset on Jan. 11 where bail was set at $1,500 cash. He was released after posting the bail.

The charges stem from the death of Kristen McKellar of Camden on Aug. 2.

Roberts is next scheduled to be arraigned on the charges on Jan. 31 in Wiscasset. He has not yet retained an attorney, according to court records.

McKellar, 32, was struck while swimming close to shore with a friend in the lake in Jefferson.

The Maine Warden Service investigated the case.

