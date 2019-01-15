AUGUSTA — High school football in Maine will take on a significant new look this fall.

On Tuesday, a Maine Principals’ Association panel discussed creating two divisions for eight-man football – a version of the sport played in other states but never before sponsored by the MPA – after 20 schools expressed interest in switching from traditional 11-man football.

Yarmouth, Mt. Ararat, Old Orchard Beach and Sacopee Valley are among the schools likely to switch to eight-man football. Others – including Cape Elizabeth, Greely, Freeport and Gray New-Gloucester – have until Jan. 25 to let the MPA know if they are committed to playing eight-man football this fall.

Following initial discussion of eight-man football at its November meeting, the MPA’s Football Committee surveyed schools across the state to gauge interest. Some schools – including Boothbay, Ellsworth, Old Orchard Beach and Yarmouth – enthusiastically embraced the idea.

Others were more cautious in their endorsement. Belfast and Freeport, for example, said they would consider playing eight-man depending on the opponents. Houlton, which has played Class D, and Presque Isle, which has fielded an eight-man club team, expressed interest but cited travel as a possible factor in their decisions.

The committee will meet again on Jan. 31 to finalize it football classification proposal, which will go to the MPA classification committee on Feb. 11. A final vote by the entire MPA membership will take place in April.

If there are enough schools to field two divisions of eight-man football, the remaining schools would play 11-man football in three classes based on enrollment. The past two falls, Maine has had four enrollment classes in football, plus a Class E for schools struggling to maintain roster sizes.

Seventeen states offered eight-man football in 2016, according to most-recent data from the National Federation of State High School Associations.

The key reason for eight-man football, obviously, is that fewer players are needed to play. Proponents cite declining high school enrollments (down 16.8 percent statewide from 2006-07 to 2015-16), with many schools struggling to maintain football rosters with as many as 25 players.

Eight-man football is played without two interior linemen and one back found in traditional football. Fields are typically 120 feet wide instead of 160 feet, while the length can remain 100 yards or be reduced to 80. It is common to reduce the width and maintain the 100-yard distance.

This story will be updated.

