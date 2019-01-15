ROCKLAND — The city-based Ellis-Beauregard Foundation has announced awards of $50,000 to artists living and working in Maine.

Erin Johnson, who received a $25,000 fellowship award paired with a solo exhibition at the Center for Maine Contemporary Art, is an artist, activist and educator and current Visiting Assistant Professor of Digital Media with a joint appointment in the Visual Arts Department and the Digital and Computational Studies Program at Bowdoin College.

Jonathan Borofsky's "Digital Man" stands 24 feet tall in the courtyard of the new Center for Maine Contemporary Art on Winter Street in Rockland. Daniel Kany

In 2013, Johnson earned an MFA in Art Practice and Certificate in New Media from the University of California, Berkeley. She makes interdisciplinary, collaborative projects that blend documentary, experimental, and narrative practices to explore social, political and geographical imaginaries.

“I am so humbled by and grateful for this award. I look forward to creating a new body of work with the foundation’s incredible support. This kind of funding is essential to Maine artists and I’m thankful to EBF for supporting artists where they live,” Johnson said.

Johnson is one of the burgeoning number of artists addressing, through the language of art, the hard issues of the day, said Donna McNeil, executive director of the Ellis-Beauregard Foundation.

“She spent her holiday volunteering at the border, she is researching species loss for her next big project and more,” McNeil said. “We are enormously proud of the work she does and we are not alone.”

The jurors — Michelle White, chief curator at the De Minel in Houston; Marshall Price, PhD, the Nancy Hanks Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art, Nasher Museum of Art at Duke University; and Marcela Guerrero, assistant curator at the Whitney Museum of New York City, thought so too.

“The work of this artist exhibited not only a strong conceptual foundation but also a high level of aesthetic execution. The videos are well researched and address a number of current issues in a quietly profound and poignant way,” Price said.

In addition to the Fellowship Award, the Elis-Beauregard Foundation delivered five $5,000 Project Grant awards to Maine artists in all genres. The awardees are Anna Queen; Dylan Hausthor; R.I.P. by Meg Hahn, Jared Haug and Elizabeth Spavento (Border Patrol); Jenna Crowder for The Chart; and Sophie Hamacher for a project called Super(vision).

Ellen Golden, president of the board of directors of the Ellis-Beauregard Foundation, remarked that Maine has a vibrant and dynamic arts community, “and Ellis-Beauregard is thrilled to be able to support the efforts of individual artists, helping to bring their work to the broader community.”

The legacy of the artists Joan Beauregard and John David Ellis lives on through the good work of these young 21st-century artists in a most compelling and relevant way. The foundation wishes them all success as they enrich Maine’s cultural tableau. For more information, visit ellis-beauregardfoundation.com.

Share

< Previous

filed under: