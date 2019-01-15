FALMOUTH — Mike Simonds and Nik Hester each scored six points each as Falmouth outscored Thornton Academy by seven points in the fourth quarter Tuesday night for a 51-47 boys’ basketball win.

Falmouth (10-2) rallied at the beginning of the fourth, changing a three-point deficit into a three-point lead, and then converted seven free throws in the period to hold off the Trojans (8-3).

Simonds finished with 19 points and Hester scored 16 and pulled down 14 rebounds.

Dylan Griffin scored 16 points for the Trojans, and Robert Gawronski added 11.

PORTLAND 68, LEWISTON 55: Simon Chadbourne hit all six of his 3-pointers in the first half on his way to 26 points and the Bulldogs (8-4) cruised past the Blue Devils (2-8) at Portland.

Hassan Hussein scored a game-high 30 points for Lewiston.

Pedro Fonseca added 16 points and Trey Ballew had seven points and nine rebounds for Portland, which led 31-19 at halftime.

BRUNSWICK 60, LAWRENCE 42: A big first half carried the Dragons to the win at Brunswick.

Brunswick (6-4) led 31-19 at the break. Noah Cox had 16 points, one of three Dragons finishing in double figures. Mitchell Finn and Sam Sharpe added 11 and 10 points.

Kobe Nadeau led Lawrence (5-5) with 15 points. Adam Dupre chipped in with 10 for the Bulldogs.

SCARBOROUGH 52, BIDDEFORD 50: Paul Kirk scored 18 points to lead the Red Storm (5-7) over the Tigers (3-8) in Scarborough.

Brian Austin and Nicholas Fiorillo each had 10 points to help Scarborough rally from a 29-21 halftime deficit.

Nick Lyons hit four 3-pointers for Biddeford, which made 11. Cody Saucier added 11 points.

RANGELEY 70, GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 23: Hunter Parsons scored 13 points and Trevor Dolbier had 11 as the Lakers (7-3) beat the Lions (0-6) at South Portland.

Christian Patterson led Greater Portland Christian with 11 points.

LEAVITT 53, WESTBROOK 39: Michael Hathaway scored 22 points to lead the Hornets (9-0) past the Blue Blazes (1-9) at Westbrook.

Leavitt outscored Westbrook 25-10 in the second half to pull away, with Joziah Learned adding 13 points.

Abier Manyiel scored 14 points for Westbrook.

YORK 66, MORSE 45: Brady Cummins scored 15 points and Johnathan Donovan had all nine of his points before halftime as the Wildcats (10-1) beat the Shipbuilders (3-8) at York.

Riley Linn added 11 points for York, which raced to a 40-21 lead at halftime.

Josh ter Mors and Thomas Warren each scored 19 points for Morse.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 75, LAKE REGION 42: John Martin scored 23 points and the Patriots (8-3) cruised to victory over the Lakers (2-9) in Naples.

Wyatt Edwards added 12 points on four 3-pointers for Gray-New Gloucester, which led 20-5 after the first quarter.

Isaac Holland scored eight points for Lake Region.

BONNY EAGLE 45, MARSHWOOD 32: William Hendrix scored six points while controlling the lane for the Scots (8-3) during the second quarter as they outscored the Hawks (4-8) by nine to take a 22-16 halftime lead at Standish.

Bonny Eagle then pulled steadily away in the second half.

Zachary Maturo’s 14 points led the Scots, with Hendrix adding 12. Justin Bryant’s nine points were high for the Hawks.

KENNEBUNK 71, MASSABESIC 33: Kyle Pasieniuk scored 15 points and the Rams (9-2) bolted to a 34-16 lead at halftime en route to a win over the Mustangs (1-9) at Kennebunk.

Luke Greenleaf scored a game-high 17 points for Massabesic.

Adam Lux and Max Murray each added nine points for Kennebunk.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 62, BOOTHBAY 59: Jacob Blanchard scored 15 points and Cameron Godbois hit a pair of free throws with less than 10 seconds left to put the Falcons (9-1) ahead 62-59 as they held on to beat the Seahawks (9-1) in Boothbay.

Boothbay had a chance to tie it but couldn’t get a shot off before the buzzer.

Hunter Crocker and Sullivan Rice each scored 14 points for the Seahawks. Crocker also grabbed nine rebounds and Steve Reny chipped in with 12 points.

NOBLE 65, ST. DOMINIC 30: Noble scored 40 points in the first half in its road win.

Noble (3-8) was led by Kyle Kennedy, who scored 11 with two 3-pointers, followed by Dylan Dube’s eight points.

The Saints (1-8) were paced by Ethan Bosse’s game-high 15 points. Logan Welch also scored 10 in the loss.

DIRIGO 78, WISCASSET 39: Jeremy St. Germain scored 23 points, including 12 in the third quarter, to help the host Cougars (4-6) rout the Wolverines (1-8).

Dirigo held a 38-15 lead at halftime and poured it on in the third with 28 points. Alex Gorham had 13 points and Mateo Lapointe 12.

Josh Gabriele led Wiscasset with 11 points.

WINTHROP 62, OAK HILL 15: Cam Wood scored 18 to lead the host Ramblers (10-1) over the Raiders (3-7).

Winthrop had a 35-10 lead at halftime. Wood also had 12 rebounds and two blocks. Ryan Baird and Cam Hachey each scored nine points in the win.

Liam Rodrigue had four points for Oak Hill.

HALL-DALE 84, MT. ABRAM 52: Alec Byron scored 21 points to lead the Bulldogs (8-1) over the Roadrunners (3-7) at Salem.

Ashtyn Abbott scored 17 points, and Josh Nadeau added 14 points for Hall-Dale.

Nathan Luce led Mt. Abram with 17 points, and Adam Luce added 10 points.

MT. BLUE 55, SKOWHEGAN 51: Senior guard Garrett Reynolds scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Cougars (8-2) over the visiting Indians (4-7).

The Cougars had a two-point lead with seconds remaining and Reynolds at the line. He made both foul shots. Sophomore guard Jacob Farnum contributed 18 points and four assists for Mt. Blue.

Senior forward Marcus Christopher notched a double-double with a team-leading 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Indians.

Carter Hunt hit four field goals, three from beyond the arc for 11 points for Skowhegan.

MONMOUTH ACADEMY 78, CARRABEC 24: Connor Davies scored 26 points to lead the host Mustangs (8-3) over the Cobras (0-11).

The Mustangs opened up with a 17-4 run and never looked back.

Even Burnell had a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds.

Nikkolas Dube’s 14 led the Cobras.

WRESTLING

MARSHWOOD: Former coach Matt Rix will be honored with a retirement ceremony before the match at South Berwick against Noble at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

A 1981 Marshwood graduate, Rix was the Hawks’ wrestling coach for 34 years, retiring in April 2018 shortly after the team won its 10th state title and sixth in the past seven years. During Rix’s tenure, more than 50 Marshwood wrestlers won 88 individual state titles and 42 won more than 100 matches.

