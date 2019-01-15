DETROIT — Gustav Nyquist broke a tie with 4:16 left and Darren Helm scored a little later, lifting the Detroit Red Wings over the Anaheim Ducks 3-1 on Tuesday night to extend their franchise-record losing streak to 12 games.

Nyquist, a former UMaine player, lifted his stick at the left side of the net and tipped in Danny DeKeyser’s shot from the slot. Helm’s goal with 2:33 remaining gave the Red Wings a two-goal cushion, and Anaheim players dropped their heads on the bench with another defeat imminent.

Columbus goalie Joonas Korpisalo makes a save as teammates Ryan Murray, top, Seth Jones, bottom, and New Jersey Devils' Brian Boyle look for the rebound during the first period. Associated Press/Jay LaPrete

John Gibson stopped 22 shots for the Ducks, who haven’t won since Dec. 17. Prior to the skid, they had won 9 of 10.

BLUE JACKETS 4, DEVILS 1: Joonas Korpisalo had 29 saves, three Columbus players had a goal and an assist and the Blue Jackets won at home.

Top-liners Artemi Panarin, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Cam Atkinson carried the offensive load, and Boone Jenner also scored as Columbus won its fourth straight.

CANADIENS 5, PANTHERS 1: Antti Niemi made a career-high 52 saves and host Montreal won its third straight.

Shea Weber, Phillip Danault, Max Domi, Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Brendan Gallagher scored for Montreal.

Mike Hoffman scored in the first period for the Panthers, who have dropped seven consecutive games.

RANGERS 6, HURRICANES 2: Mika Zibanejad had two goals and two assists to help New York beat visiting Carolina.

Pavel Buchnevich and Tony DeAngelo each scored twice and Mats Zuccarello added three assists as the Rangers won for only the second time in eight games. Henrik Lundqvist made 24 saves for his 444th win, one behind Terry Sawchuk for sixth place on the NHL’s career list.

ISLANDERS 2, BLUES 1: Valtteri Filppula scored 1:37 into overtime as New York beat visiting St. Louis.

WAIVERS: The Flyers placed forward Dale Weise on waivers. Weise has one season left after this one on a $9.4 million, four-year contract he signed under previous GM Ron Hextall.

• The Oilers claimed 24-year-old forward Colby Cave off waivers from the Boston Bruins. Cave has with five points in 20 NHL games this season.

• Nashville forward Phillip Di Giuseppe cleared waivers and can now be sent to the AHL. The Predators claimed Di Giuseppe off waivers from Carolina on Jan. 1.

