NORRIDGEWOCK — Tracy Moody dropped her son off at school Wednesday morning, ran some errands and stopped to buy a salad before returning home around 10:30 to find her house had burned down.

“I don’t know what happened,” Moody said through tears as she stood outside the charred remains of her mobile home on Mercer Road, which is also U.S. Route 2, about a half mile west of Fredericks Corner Road.

Moody shared the home with her boyfriend, Scott Jones, and their son, Wyatt Jones. The family doesn’t have insurance and will be staying with relatives for now, Moody said.

She said she was returning home for an appointment to have her furnace cleaned, but when she arrived the house was already destroyed.

Her dog and cat were inside and died in the fire, Moody said.

The fire is being investigated by the Maine Office of State Fire Marshal and a cause has not yet been identified, said Norridgewock Fire Chief Dave Jones. He said he was unable to provide an exact address for the home later in the day Wednesday.

“I think it was electrical,” Jones said. “It’s not suspicious or anything. It was probably electrical.”

Also responding to the fire were the Oakland Fire and Rescue Department and Skowhegan Fire Department as well as Maine State Police and the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office.

