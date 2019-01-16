AUGUSTA — A Litchfield man was arrested Monday afternoon after police say he stole and drank a box of wine at Walmart on Civic Center Drive, then burned purses and a knife.

Jacob Lorance, 30, was arrested on a probation hold and subsequently charged with two counts of arson and one count of theft by unauthorized taking — elevated by two prior convictions — after the incident.

According to affidavits, Augusta police Officer Nicholas Sterling responded to Walmart after a loss prevention employee reported that a man was shoplifting and burning merchandise.

In an initial conversation with Sterling and the employee, Lorance said he did not steal anything, nor light any merchandise on fire. The loss prevention employee told Sterling that Lorance had stolen and consumed a box of wine in the lobby of the Dunkin’ Donuts in the store.

After the conversation moved into the loss prevention office, Lorance admitted to setting purses on fire in order to make them “easier to steal.” He also admitted to setting fire to the packaging for a knife in order to get access to it. The affidavit did not go into detail on the damage to the purses, but said Walmart would not be able to sell them.

Shortly before being arrested on the probation hold leveled for consuming alcohol, Lorance said he did not steal the wine he consumed, but the affidavit said he passed all registers before entering the Dunkin’ Donuts. He also was in possession of a paracord bracelet for which he did not pay.

After Lorance was arrested and taken to Kennebec County jail, he told police he committed the crime to get his ex-girlfriend’s attention. Affidavits said Lorance had a 0.24 blood-alcohol content at the jail.

He was held on $25,000 bail.

