BUCKFIELD — State police say one person died Wednesday night when a Volkswagen Beetle collided with a truck hauling a trailer on Route 117.

Parts of Route 117 were closed to traffic as police investigated at the scene.

The collision was reported just after 5 p.m. near the intersection with Cross Road, an area just beyond a cement bridge that crosses the Nezinscot River traveling west.

Cross Road is a dirt road that leads to the municipal ball fields and playground.

