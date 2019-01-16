BUCKFIELD — State police say one person died Wednesday night when a Volkswagen Beetle collided with a truck hauling a trailer on Route 117.
Parts of Route 117 were closed to traffic as police investigated at the scene.
The collision was reported just after 5 p.m. near the intersection with Cross Road, an area just beyond a cement bridge that crosses the Nezinscot River traveling west.
Cross Road is a dirt road that leads to the municipal ball fields and playground.
