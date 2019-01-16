HOUSTON — Spencer Dinwiddie scored 25 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter and overtime and the Brooklyn Nets spoiled James Harden’s 58-point night with a 145-142 victory over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.

Harden had his second straight season high after scoring 57 in a victory over Memphis on Monday night, but was only 5 of 19 from 3-point range. The Rockets shot an NBA-record 70 3s, making just 23.

Harden has scored at least 30 points in 18 straight games and has reached 40 in nine of the last 12. He was 16 of 34 overall from the field, made 21 of 23 free throws and had 10 rebounds and six assists.

Dinwiddie forced overtime, making three 3-pointers in the last 30 seconds of regulation. In the extra period, he hit the go-ahead basket with 28 seconds left.

After Harden made three free throws to give the Rockets a one-point lead, James Nunnally – who signed a 10-day contract Wednesday – hit a 3-pointer to make it 142-135 with 1:28 left.

Treveon Graham made a 3 for Brooklyn and Jarrett Allen made a basket but missed a free throw to cut the lead to 142-140. But the Nets grabbed a rebound and Dinwiddie, who had seven points in OT, made a three-point play to put Brooklyn up 143-142. Austin Rivers missed a 3 for Houston, and Joe Harris made two free throws to make it 145-142 with 1.6 seconds left.

Houston had a chance to tie it at the buzzer, but Gerald Green’s shot clanged off the rim.

The Rockets broke their own record for 3-point attempts after shooting 61 against New Orleans on Dec. 16, 2016. Houston also holds the record for most 3-pointers made after hitting 26 in a win over Washington this season. Green, who did not attempt a 2-point basket, made 5 of 15.

SPURS 105, MAVERICKS 101: Davis Bertans hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:41 left, and San Antonio rallied from a 19-point first-half deficit to win at Dallas.

The Spurs blew a six-point lead in the final period, but Bertans made his third 3-pointer of the quarter for a 99-96 lead and San Antonio led the rest of the way.

Bertans finished with 12 points. Six Spurs scored at least 12 points, led by Marco Belinelli’s 17.

PISTONS 120, MAGIC 115: Blake Griffin scored 30 points to lead Detroit to an overtime victory against visiting Orlando.

BUCKS 111, GRIZZLIES 101: Giannis Antetokounmpo had 27 points and 11 rebounds, and visiting Milwaukee used a third-quarter outburst to get its third straight win.

NOTES

KNICKS: Turkish prosecutors are seeking an international arrest warrant for Knicks player Enes Kanter, accusing him of membership in a terror organization.

Kanter, who didn’t go with the Knicks this week for their game in London because he feared he could be killed over his opposition to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, responded on Twitter that the Turkish government could not present “any single piece of evidence of my wrongdoing.”

Kanter has been an outspoken critic of Erdogan, and his Turkish passport was revoked in 2017.

LAKERS: LeBron James has been cleared to practice after the team returns from its upcoming two-game road trip.

James strained his groin on Christmas. He will have missed 13 straight games by the time Los Angeles returns from the road this weekend, matching the most games ever missed in one season by the four-time NBA MVP.

Share

< Previous