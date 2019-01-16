OTTAWA, Ontario — Matt Duchene had two goals and an assist against his former club, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-2 on Wednesday night.

Duchene had missed the previous three games due to the birth of his first son. This was his fourth game against the Avalanche since being traded to Ottawa in November 2017. He also scored twice in Denver on Oct. 26.

Brady Tkachuk, Mark Stone and Ryan Dzingel also scored for the Senators, and Anders Nilsson made 30 saves. It was Ottawa’s first win at home since Dec. 17.

Nikita Zadorov and Nathan MacKinnon scored for the Avalanche, who wrapped up a five-game trip. Semyon Varlamov stopped 26 shots.

Duchene put the Senators ahead 4-1 with his 19th goal of the season midway through the third period. Zack Smith had fired a puck that went wide of the net off the back boards, and Duchene picked it up and scored short side.

The Avalanche appeared to cut the lead in half minutes later, but it was waived off upon review because the left post was off the mooring.

MacKinnon had a power-play goal with four minutes remaining and Varlamov on the bench for the two-man advantage. The Avalanche had another opportunity after Christian Jaros sent the puck over the glass, but Colorado couldn’t capitalize. Duchene scored into an empty net with 1:02 left.

NOTES

THE NHL and NHL Players’ Association have given up on the possibility of staging the next World Cup of Hockey in September 2020.

The league and PA announced that conclusion in separate statements. The sides met earlier in the day in Toronto to discuss the World Cup as part of collective bargaining talks after meeting last week in Las Vegas.

Share

< Previous

Next >