HOCKEY

Giorgio Estephan scored a power-play goal less than four minutes into the game and Brady Ferguson added an empty-net goal in the final minute to give the Newfoundland Growlers a 2-0 ECHL win over the Maine Mariners at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland on Wednesday night.

Michael Garteig made 28 saves for the shutout before a crowd of 1,632.

Brandon Halverson had 27 saves for the Mariners, who play at home Friday night against Manchester.

BASEBALL

MAJORS: Kansas City Royals pitcher Eric Skoglund was suspended for the season’s first 80 games after testing positive for two performance-enhancing substances.

BASKETBALL

G LEAGUE: The NBA G League suspended Windy City Bulls guard Walter Lemon Jr. one game without pay and fined him for directing inappropriate and offensive language toward a game official in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s 120-96 loss to the visiting Greensboro Swarm.

Lemon started the season with the Maine Red Claws under a two-way NBA contract with the Boston Celtics and played 10 games with Maine, leading the team in scoring with 23.5 points per game, before the Celtics released him in late November.

GOLF

PGA: Tiger Woods is starting another year at Torrey Pines, this time with higher expectations.

Woods announced he will play in the Farmers Insurance Open next week. He has won the tournament seven times.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Shane Lowry tied the course record with a 10-under 62 in the first round at Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Lowry rolled in 10 birdies to take a three-stroke lead.

MEDIA

NBC: Bob Costas, who stepped down as NBC’s prime-time Olympics host two years ago, has left the network’s sports division altogether.

NBC Sports said Costas, 66, parted ways with his longtime employer, providing no further details.

Costas, who joined NBC Sports in 1979, has covered baseball, football and basketball and horse racing as well as served as the face and voice of the Olympics.

Share

< Previous

Next >