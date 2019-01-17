BUCKFIELD — Police said a Buckfield man died in Wednesday night’s collision on Route 117.

At about 5 p.m., Alexander Pond, 24, of Buckfield, drove his Volkswagen Beetle over the centerline and collided head-on with a pickup truck hauling a trailer, police said.

Stacy Cobb, 55, of Wayne, who was driving the Ford F-350 pickup truck, was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland said in a statement.

Police have not determined why Pond crossed the centerline, according to McCausland.

Route 117 was closed for more than five hours from the intersection of North Hill Road to the intersection of Roundabout Road and Bryant Road while police investigated.

The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office, Paris Police Department and Buckfield Fire and Rescue assisted state troopers at the scene, McCausland said.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Cross Road, just beyond a concrete bridge that crosses the Nezinscot River.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: