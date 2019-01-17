The Fitzpatrick Trophy awards dinner, scheduled for this Sunday, has been postponed until Sunday, Jan. 27.

Event chairman Jack Dawson said the decision was made because weather forecasts are predicting at least a foot of snow, with possible icing conditions.

The event will still be held at the Holiday Inn by the Bay in Portland, with the same start time of noon.

The finalists for the 48th James J. Fitzpatrick Trophy, which honors the top senior football player in Maine, are Thornton Academy running back/receiver Anthony Bracamonte, Wells running back/cornerback Tyler Bridge and Portland running back/defensive back Zack Elowitch.

