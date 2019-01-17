The Little Giant market at 81 Clark St. on Portland’s West End will close in February and reopen on March 1 as an all-day cafe and wine bar to be called Giant.

Owners Andrew and Briana Volk and Ian and Kate Malin, who also own the adjacent Little Giant restaurant, announced the changes Thursday.

When the space re-opens, they plan to serve breakfast, baked goods, soups, salads and sandwiches there every day, and host weekly evening pop-ups with changing menus.

The 25-seat cafe will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Customers will also be able to buy wine, beer, and heat-and-eat meals at Giant. In the summer, there will be patio seating.

The Volks also own the Portland Hunt & Alpine bar on Market Street in Portland.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: