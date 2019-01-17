PRESQUE ISLE – A potato harvest is being reinstated for high school students in a Maine school district.
WAGM-TV reports that Superintendent Brian Carpenter resigned after School Administrative District 1 voted 12-2 Wednesday night. The district represents the Presque Isle High School, the largest in Aroostook County.
The board previously voted to discontinue the harvest break, but decided to reconsider the decision after farmers, business leaders, and other community members voiced concerns.
Supporters believe that the harvest break is good for the students by teaching them hard work and responsibility. But a school district survey indicated only about 15 percent of Presque Isle High School students contributed to harvest work in 2017.
Details on Carpenter’s resignation weren’t immediately available.
