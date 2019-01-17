Make way for Peranakan cuisine. A new food truck featuring the food – a mix of traditional Chinese and Malaysian dishes that also use some Thai ingredients – is expected to hit Portland streets in February.

Malaysian native Nick Yee, who has been a cook at the Portland restaurant Boda, bought the restaurant’s Thainy Boda food truck two months ago. He renamed the business Kuno and plans to cook his family’s Peranakan recipes.

The Thainy Boda food truck will become Kuno, and cook Nick Yee will serve Peranakan dishes. Photo courtesy of Thainy Boda The Thainy Boda food truck will become Kuno, and cook Nick Yee will serve Peranakan dishes. Photo courtesy of Thainy Boda

Typical dishes include curry laksa, a noodle soup made with coconut milk, chicken broth, rice and egg noodles, chicken, shrimp, tofu and egg, served with sambal chili paste; and Mee Siam, a spicy stir-fried rice vermicelli with chili paste, chives, shrimp, egg, fried shallots and lime. The prices will range from $5 to $12, Yee said.

Yee had been cooking on the Thainy Boda food truck when one of the owners asked if he would like to buy it. “I thought ‘Yeah, I’ll give it a try,'” Yee said.

He hopes to launch the truck in February, but said potential customers should watch the @kunomaine Instagram account for updates.

