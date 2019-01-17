NEW HIRES

Tamika Donahue and Steve LaChance have joined Academy Mortgage in South Portland.

Donahue, a top loan originator, will manage the branch. She has 19 years of experience.

LaChance was hired as a loan officer. He will lead a team of recently hired mortgage professionals that includes David Mannette, Angela Hussey, Deb White, Bart English, Jordan Mezoian, Janessa White, Tracy Rowe and Michelle Turcotte.

PROMOTIONS

Stacie Desjardins, an occupational therapist at Seacoast Hand Therapy in Scarborough, has received the prestigious designation as a Certified Hand Therapist, specializing in upper extremity conditions. Desjardins is also an upper extremity Certified Lymphedema Therapist in its oncology program.

Nellie Honan was promoted to a financial advisor at Janney Montgomery Scott LLC after completing the firm’s financial adviser development program.

Honan will team up with her father Daniel Honan, executive vice president as part of The Honan Group in Portland. She recently earned her Certified Financial Planner certification, one of the most prestigious designations in the industry.

Jim Pross, an attorney at Skelton Taintor & Abbott, was named a partner in the firm.

Pross joined the firm in 2018. His practice areas include workers’ compensation law, commercial real estate, municipal and government law, and Social Security disability.

AWARDS and RECOGNITIONS

Jim Chalmers, vice president of sales at Chalmers Insurance Group, was recognized by Insurance Journal Magazine as its 2018 Insurance Agent of the Year. This status is awarded to the top 20 nominated producers in the U.S. Chalmers also manages the firm’s business insurance sales team and benefits division.

Submit your notices of new hires, promotions and professional recognitions to [email protected]

