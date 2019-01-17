BOSTON — Chris Wagner scored the go-ahead goal 5:27 into the third period, Tuukka Rask tied a Boston record with his 252nd career win and the Bruins beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Thursday night.

Rask made 28 saves and matched the franchise mark set by Cecil “Tiny” Thompson, who was 252-153 with 63 ties. Rask, the 2014 Vezina Trophy winner as the NHL’s top goalie, is 252-145-56 in 474 games with Boston.

Torey Krug, David Backes, Brad Marchand and Sean Kuraly also scored for the Bruins, who had lost 3 of 4 (1-2-1) after a season-high five-game winning streak.

Ryan O’Reilly and Carl Gunnarsson had the goals for St. Louis. Jake Allen made 22 saves.

Blues left wing David Perron extended his NHL-leading and career-best point streak to 13 games (six goals, 10 assists) with a secondary assist on O’Reilly’s goal.

St. Louis had won 4 of 6 (4-1-1) coming in and earned at least one point in each of its previous five road games.

Wagner’s go-ahead goal came after Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson’s pass from the opposite blue line put him a step in front of Alex Pietrangelo. Wagner tucked the puck under Allen’s glove after a deke.

Marchand ripped in a rebound after Charlie McAvoy’s wraparound attempt bounced off Allen’s pads to make it 4-2 with 6:48 remaining.

Kuraly tacked on an empty-net goal with 51.5 seconds left.

Krug’s uncontested wrister in the slot gave Boston a 1-0 lead 3:31 into the second period.

St. Louis tied it 53 seconds later on O’Reilly’s goal and went ahead in the second period.

