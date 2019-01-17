One person was killed in a snowmobile crash on a trail in Roxbury on Thursday night, the Maine Warden Service said.
Fire and rescue crews, along with the Warden Service, were called out to a trail in the area of 1255 Roxbury Notch Road for a snowmobiler who was seriously injured at about 8:30 p.m.
Roxbury, north of Rumford, is home to several ATV and snowmobile groups. Rescuers were attempting to round up snowmobiles from local groups and fire departments to assist in a rescue attempt.
It was not immediately clear how many people were involved in the crash.
