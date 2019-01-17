Rosanna’s Ice Cream, the gourmet ice cream shop that briefly delivered pints of handmade fudge ripple and cookies ‘n cream to Portland residents’ doors no matter what the weather, is closing.

Earlier this week, Salli Wason, owner of the nearly two-year-old business, told her Facebook followers that “the toll Rosanna’s has been taking on my physical health is unjustifiable. I’m ready to let go, get healthy, and try something new before diabetes gets more of a toehold (which it’s threatening to do).”

In a phone interview, Wason, who is in her 40s, said she doesn’t actually have diabetes, but the disease runs in her family. She tastes her ice cream constantly for quality control, and worries doing so could increase her chances of developing the disease. “I have a terrible sweet tooth,” she added.

Other factors are also making her hang up her ice cream scoop. Wason’s lease at 953 Congress Street is up, “and I really didn’t want to take out a big business loan and do a high-priced downtown Portland lease,” she said.

“I just decided that I like doing this, but it’s more fun than it is practical, and I don’t want it to stop being fun,” Wason explained. “So I’m going to go back to school.”

She will study to get her medical assistant’s certificate.

Wason plans to shutter the business around the third week of February. Customers craving one last pint of Coffee Oreo – Rosanna’s most popular flavor – or wanting to stock up while they still can should check the company’s Facebook page for updates.

