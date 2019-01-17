Thursday, Jan. 24, 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Portland Public Library, Lewis Gallery, 5 Monument Square

Have you tried over and over to get good photos of your kids playing sports only to get some blurry image or photos where you need a magnifying glass to find your kid? Portland Press Herald ace photojournalists Shawn Patrick Ouellette and Derek Davis have tips to help you-even if you don’t own thousands of dollars of cameras and lenses.

The photo for this event was taken by Davis, not for the pages of the newspaper. It’s his daughter Bridget Davis, an 8th grader at Scarborough Middle School. This photo was taken of her playing with her club team, GPS Maine, September 19, 2018 at Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland. It was shot with a Canon 5D MarkIII SLR with a 70-200mm lens.

This event is free and part of the Portland Press Herald’s 2018 Photos of the Year programming. Large format versions of the photos are on view through February 23 at the Portland Public Library’s Lewis Gallery.

