KENNEBUNK — Noble allowed the first nine points of the game Thursday night, then came back to finish with a 50-43 victory against Kennebunk in an SMAA girls’ basketball game.

Tori Exel and Olivia Howard scored 12 points apiece for the Knights (7-5), who recovered to take a 15-12 lead after the first period.

Raegan Kelly added 11 points for Noble.

Emily Archibald led Kennebunk (8-4) with 20 points and 13 rebounds.

SCARBOROUGH 67, MASSABESIC 56: Madison Blanche and Julia Freeman scored 18 points apiece for the Red Storm (12-1), who took a 26-5 lead in the first quarter and cruised past the Mustangs (3-9) at Scarborough.

Kayla Conley added 14 points.

Mckenzy Ouellette led Massabesic with 23 points.

WINSLOW 51, MT. VIEW 27: Silver Clukey knocked down four 3-pointers on her way to 18 points, leading the Black Raiders (9-3)over Mt. View (2-8) at Thorndike.

Weslee Littlefield and Maeghan Bernard added eight points apiece for Winslow, and Littlefield and Paige Trask each grabbed six rebounds.

Shala Davis led the Mustangs with eight points.

CAPE ELIZABETH 38, YORK 30: Isabel Berman scored eight points to lead the Capers (6-6), who took a 19-11 halftime lead and defeated the Wildcats (5-7) at York.

Brooke Harvey had seven points for Cape Elizabeth, including five from the foul line.

Nina Howe scored a game-high 11 points for York.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

MEDOMAK VALLEY 83, MORSE 52: Patrick McKenney scored eight of his 15 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, during a 24-12 run in the second quarter as the Panthers (7-4) pulled away from the Shipbuilders (3-9) at Waldoboro.

Gabe Allaire finished with 16 points and seven rebounds for Medomak, Trevor Brown added 12 points and Chris Bowman 11.

Dylan Orr had 11 points for Morse, including three 3-pointers.

VALLEY 65, PINE TREE ACADEMY 44: Joey Thomas scored 18 points and Keegan Farnham added 16 to help the Cavaliers (8-4) defeat Pine Tree Academy (3-8) at Bingham.

Thomas added five assists, and Farnham had six assists and five rebounds. Zach Walter finished with 12 points, five rebounds and four assists for Valley.

Chris Amisi had 17 points for the Breakers. Grant Milano scored 16.

SCARBOROUGH 86, MASSABESIC 47: The Red Storm (6-7) took a 25-7 first-quarter lead, extended it to 42-14 at halftime and cruised by the Mustangs (1-11) at Waterboro.

Nick Fiorillo scored 29 points, including four 3-pointers, and Brian Austin added 27 points with four 3-pointers for Scarborough.

Owen Roberts led Massabesic with 19 points.

CAPE ELIZABETH 60, YORK 52: Andrew Hartel scored 17 points and Tanner Carpenter added 14 for the Capers (7-6), who overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to defeat the Wildcats (10-2) at Cape Elizabeth.

Brady Cummins scored 18 points for York, which led 30-20 at the half. Will MacDonald added 15.

SKOWHEGAN 54, GARDINER 52: Marcus Christopher scored 23 points, helping the Indians (5-7) top Gardiner (1-11) at Skowhegan.

BOOTHBAY REGION 82, OAK HILL 40: The Seahawks (10-1) took a 33-point halftime lead and coasted by Oak Hill (3-8) at Wales.

Nine Boothbay players scored and five reached double figures. Steve Reny’s 14 points led the way, and Kaleb Ames and Hunter Crocker each scored 12.

Gavin Rawstron scored 31 points for Oak Hill.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

CAPE ELIZABETH 8, BIDDEFORD 1: Abigail Agrodnia and Nicoletta Coupe each scored twice in the first period as Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland (6-7) took a 4-0 lead and handled Biddeford/Thornton Academy/Wells (0-13) at Portland.

Agrodnia finished with a hat trick, Coupe also dished out two assists, Sophia Venditti added two goals and Sophie Miller also scored.

Jillian Lewis had a second-period goal for Biddeford.

Share

< Previous

Next >