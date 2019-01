BOSTON — Boston Red Sox Manager Alex Cora, a Puerto Rico native who has been outspoken about its need for hurricane relief, indicated on Thursday that he may skip the World Series celebration at the White House over President Trump’s policies toward the island.

Cora previously said he would make the traditional champion’s visit to Washington to argue for more help for the American island that was devastated by Hurricane Maria.

But in the wake of reports this week that Trump tried to redirect funds from Puerto Rico to Florida and Texas, Cora repeatedly prefaced his comments on Thursday with, “If I go ….”

“We’ll see what happens,” Cora said before the annual dinner of the Boston chapter of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. “There’s a lot of stuff going on right now as far as the government and the shutdown and all that. If I go, I’ll represent Puerto Rico the right way.”

Once a routine, non-partisan perk of winning it all, the traditional champions’ visit to Washington has become especially politicized lately, with some teams declining the invitation; in other cases, individual players stayed home.

The Red Sox have said they will go, while leaving it up to individual members of the organization.

Catcher Blake Swihart, infielder Brock Holt and pitcher Ryan Brasier all said on Thursday they were looking forward to getting a White House tour.

But Cora wavered.

“Right now I can say yes. It might change tomorrow,” he said. “It’s not that I’ve changed my mind. But we’ll see what happens in the upcoming days.”

Cora said one issue is whether he can accomplish more by going or by staying home. He made it clear that he would not attend to “make a scene,” but to “represent them the right way.”

“I don’t know what kind of platform I’m going to have if I go,” he said. “Sometimes, if you walk the other way and you get your back to whatever is going on, is it positive?

“I don’t know. Sometimes you’ve got to show your face.”

YANKEES: Reliever Adam Ottavino and the Yankees agreed to a $27 million, three-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The deal is subject to a successful physical.

Ottavino is a 33-year-old New Yorker who went to Berkeley Carroll High School in Brooklyn and Northeastern University. He wore No. 0 with Colorado, a number not likely to be assigned by the tradition-bound Yankees.

He had a career-high 112 strikeouts in 772/3 innings last year for the Colorado Rockies, going 6-4 with a 2.43 ERA in 75 relief appearances.

The right-hander reduced his fastball percentage, relying primarily on sliders and sinkers. He walked 36.

