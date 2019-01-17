TAMPA, Fla. — Mitchell Marner scored a go-ahead goal late in the second period, Nazem Kadri and Patrick Marleau each had a goal and an assist, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the NHL-leading Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Thursday night.

Frederik Andersen stopped 36 shots and Zach Hyman added an empty-netter for the Maple Leafs, who had lost 5 of 7.

Tampa Bay got goals from Brayden Point and Victor Hedman, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 27 saves. Nikita Kucherov, the NHL points leader with 76, had an assist after two straight games without a point.

The Lightning have a 14-point lead in the Atlantic Division over Toronto. Tampa Bay’s nine-game home winning streak ended.

ISLANDERS 4, DEVILS 1: Anders Lee scored twice in a three-goal first period as host New York got its ninth win in 11 games.

RANGERS 4, BLACKHAWKS 3: Chris Kreider had a goal and an assist, Henrik Lundqvist moved into a tie for sixth place on the NHL’s career wins list and New York beat visiting Chicago.

Mats Zuccarello, Filip Chytil and Mika Zibanejad also scored to help New York win for the third time in four games after a five-game skid.

Lundqvist stopped 24 shots to tie Terry Sawchuk with 445 wins.

NOTES

TRADE: The Wild acquired center Victor Rask from the Hurricanes for left wing Nino Niederreiter, in a swap of underperforming but still-young players on long-term contracts.

