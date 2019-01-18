An Athens man has been arrested on aggravated drug trafficking charges after allegedly supplying drugs to a Skowhegan man who died of a suspected heroin overdose in June, police said.

Matthew Vigue, 29, was arrested Jan. 10 on a warrant for two counts of Class A aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, Skowhegan Police Chief David Bucknam said in an email Friday.

Vigue was arrested at the Somerset County Jail in East Madison, where he has been incarcerated since June 20 on a separate charge for trafficking cocaine.

The recent charges stem from an investigation into the death of 28-year-old Jordan Holmes of Skowhegan, who was found dead of an overdose at his residence in June, Bucknam said.

“The family will always have the great memories of Jordan and they can now rest a little easier knowing the individual who supplied the illegal drugs has been arrested and will answer for his actions,” Bucknam said.

He also credited the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency in assisting local agencies with such drug investigations.

The Skowhegan Police Department is currently short one officer and is looking to fill the position.

Bucknam said it’s getting harder to recruit police officers for many reasons including the dangers of police work, a work schedule that is not Monday through Friday and pay and benefits.

“It’s getting harder to find young adults who want to be police officers which makes recruiting extremely difficult,” Bucknam said. “Some of the bigger agencies are offering sign on bonuses and even that is not working as it could.”

