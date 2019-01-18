A 37-year-old Bowdoin College graduate has been identified as among the four Americans killed in an ISIS suicide blast in Syria this week.

Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jonathan R. Farmer, of Boynton Beach, Fla., was identified by the Pentagon as among the dead. He graduated from Bowdoin in 2003, according to a statement by college president Clayton Rose.

“Jon was part of a long and inspiring list of Bowdoin graduates and community members who served and are still serving the common good in the US military,” Rose wrote in a letter to the Bowdoin community released Friday. “Sadly, he will now join those across the generations at our College who are memorialized on our campus and in our hearts for the ultimate sacrifice made on our behalf.”

Farmer was a Green Beret, and although his family knew he was serving in Syria, they did not know exactly where, according to the Palm Beach Post, which interviewed relatives.

Farmer was based out of Fort Campbell, Ky. He joined the Army in 2005, and by 2007 had graduated from the special forces qualification course as an engineer sergeant, Bowdoin said in the statement.

He was selected to attend further training at the special forces warrant office candidate school and received his commission in 2016.

Prior to his service in Syria, Farmer served on ten tours of duty overseas, including six combat tours in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria.

He is survived by his wife, four young children and his parents, Bowdoin said in the statement.

At Bowdoin, Farmer was a history major and was a forward and captain on the 2003-2004 men’s basketball team.

A total of 16 people died in the explosion, including one American who has not yet been identified.

