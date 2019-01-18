PHILLIPS — Maine’s first big snowstorm of the year is still on the way, but the first earthquake of 2019 is in the books.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported that an area in northern Franklin County experienced a magnitude-2.3 quake Wednesday afternoon.

That’s tiny by earthquake standards — experts say quakes of that magnitude are generally not felt by people.

The epicenter of the low rumbler was recorded roughly 30 miles northwest of Phillips, near the New Hampshire border, according to the USGS. Its depth was listed at 4.7 miles.

There were no reports of damage as a result of the quake.

