Whether it’s one foot of snow or two, Mainers are going to get walloped this weekend.

Even if the storm’s track shifts, 12 inches looks to be the minimum amount of snowfall by the time it clears out late Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. The upper end, mostly likely to hit the middle third of the state from the southwest to the northeast, could be twice that much. It will be the biggest storm of the 2018-19 winter season by far.

A few notable cancellations • New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's talk at the Eastport Arts Center planned for Saturday has been rescheduled for Feb. 9.

• PSO Pops! Sunday performance of Women Rock has been canceled; call PortTix at (207) 842-0800 to exchange or refund tickets.

• Mad Horse Theatre Company has canceled its Sunday performance of “Deer”; the box office will contact ticket holders. Check parking bans and other storm closings here.

The greatest uncertainty seems to be along the coast, where snow could turn to sleet as some point and bring down precipitation totals. The western mountains north through Allagash also could see slightly lower amounts.

Areas south of Maine, including Greater Boston, will see less snow, too, because it will change to sleet and freezing rain.

“We have a winter storm warning for Saturday evening and through the day Sunday,” said James Brown, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Gray. “I think it’s pretty locked in at this point. The models have been consistent.”

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration staffs its National Weather Service offices 24 hours a day but because of the government shutdown, employees are not being paid.

Municipal public works departments across the state were prepping Friday for the storm, as were Maine Department of Transportation and Maine Turnpike officials. Many municipalities already had issued parking bans, and some could last through Monday, which is a holiday for most employers including all public schools. Grocery stores were busy.

the Portland International Jetport has warned travelers that there could be delays or cancellations on Sunday and they should check before arriving.

Some churches already canceled their Sunday service.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills encouraged residents to stay safe and to check on their neighbors if possible.

“I encourage Mainers to stay off the roads as much as possible this weekend to help avoid accidents and allow our state and municipal road crews to work safely,” she said in a statement. “I also hope that families reach out to any of their neighbors in need. Mainers take care of one another and I have every confidence we will continue to do so through these winter months.”

The storm will track from the south and is expected to reach York County by 8 p.m. Saturday and Portland by 10 p.m. The heaviest snowfall, between 1-3 inches per hour, is likely to be in the mid-to-late morning hours on Sunday for greater Portland, which could create whiteout conditions and the possibility of power outages.

Once the snow clears out late Sunday, a frigid air mass will move in, leading to some freezing on roads.

More weather information and safety tips are available online at: www.maineprepares.com

