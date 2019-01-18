SACO — Tyler Haines scored 17 points Friday night to lead Gorham to a 70-63 victory against Thornton Academy at Linnell Gymnasium.

The game matched two of the top three teams in the Class AA South boys’ basketball Heal point standings – Thornton at No. 1 and Gorham at No. 3.

Grant Nadeau added 12 points for the Rams (8-4), Nick Strout had 11 and Bode Meader 10. Dylan Griffin led Thornton (8-4) with 16 points.

Meader and Jordan Bretton sank 3-pointers to open a fourth-quarter lead for Gorham, and the Rams converted nine free throws in the final eight minutes to maintain the advantage.

BIDDEFORD 49, MARSHWOOD 43: Cody Saucier scored 10 of his 21 points during a 17-8 run in the third quarter as the Tigers (4-8) rallied from a 24-20 halftime deficit to down the Hawks (4-9) at South Berwick.

Alex McAlevey added 11 points for Biddeford.

Cullen Casey led Marshwood with 12 points.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 60, WELLS 56: John Martin scored eight of his 26 points in overtime after Nick Pelletier hit a tying 3-pointer with five seconds in the fourth quarter as the Patriots (9-3) beat the Warriors (6-5) at Gray.

Gray-New Gloucester trailed 32-19 at halftime.

Pelletier added 16 points, with four 3-pointers.

Payton MacKay scored 12 points for Wells. Matt Sherburne added 11.

KENNEBUNK 94, NOBLE 64: Kyle Pasieniuk sank three of his six 3-pointers in the first quarter as the Rams (10-2) took a 35-17 lead and went on to beat the Knights (3-9) at Kennebunk.

Pasieniuk finished with 22 points to pace six players in double figures for Kennebunk, which led by 27 at halftime. Zack Sullivan tossed in 15 points, Cam Lovejoy chipped in with 13, Maxwell Murray added 11, and Sam Tartre and Tripp Bush had 10 apiece.

Dylan Dube scored 21 points, and Tyler Oliver hit four 3-pointers and finished with 19 points for Noble.

WINDHAM 43, WESTBROOK 35: Cam Brown had 10 points and seven rebounds to lead the Eagles (6-6) over Westbrook (1-11) at Windham.

Dierhow Bol contributed 10 rebounds and eight points for Windham, and Kevin Malonda scored 11 points for the Blue Blazes.

Andrew Wing had six third-quarter points as the Eagles widened a 14-12 halftime lead to 30-20.

YARMOUTH 50, FREEPORT 43: Yarmouth (5-8) closed on a 13-0 run and held the Falcons (8-4) scoreless for the final 6:20 at Freeport.

The Clippers got 12 points from Jonny Torres – including the go-ahead layup with 2:25 remaining – as well as 10 points from Jake Rogers and eight from Ashanti Haywood.

The Falcons let a second-half lead slip away for the second time in four nights. They led 25-19 at halftime, thanks to Eriksen Shea’s 13 points, and held a 41-35 advantage going to the fourth quarter but only produced two points.

Toby Holt added eight points for Freeport.

LAKE REGION 60, POLAND 42: The Lakers (3-9) took a 32-13 halftime lead, rode out a 17-9 third-quarter rally by the Knights (1-9), then went 12 of 18 from the line down the stretch at Naples.

Mark Mayo had 19 points to lead Lake Region. Evan Willey added 16 points, including four 3-pointers.

Tyler Tucci led Poland with 13 points.

WAYNFLETE 74, TRAIP ACADEMY 39: Soloman Levy and Diraige Dahia each scored 20 points, and the Flyers (9-2) overcame a 37-point effort from Will Stuart to beat the Rangers (8-4) at Kittery.

Waynflete outscored Traip 21-11 in the second quarter to take a 36-28 halftime lead.

Treshaun Brown added 14 points and Jordan Polanco chipped in with 12 for Traip.

BANGOR 74, LEWISTON 54: Matt Fleming scored 27 points to lead the Rams (12-1) over the Blue Devils (2-9) at Lewiston.

Bangor opened with a 10-0 run and led 33-26 at the half. Damien Vance added 18 points and Henry Westrich had 14 for Bangor.

Hassan Hussein led Lewiston with 22 points.

VALLEY 73, RANGELEY 57: Joey Thomas scored 29 points, nailing six 3-pointers, to lead the Cavaliers (9-4) over the Lakers (7-4) at Bingham.

Zach Walter had 14 points and eight rebounds for Valley.

GREELY 68, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 37: Logan Bagshaw, who finished with 41 points, scored 19 in the second quarter as Greely (9-3) outscored the Raiders (6-6) 31-7 to open a 42-16 halftime lead at Fryeburg.

Bagshaw, who drained five 3-pointers in the second, finished with a school-record 10 3-pointers. Andrew Storey added 14 points and Zach Brown 11 for Greely.

Tucker Buzzell led Fryeburg with 14 points.

SACOPEE VALLEY 66, BUCKFIELD 50: McGwire Sawyer had 29 points, including nine 3-pointers, for the Hawks (5-7) in a win over the Bucks (3-9) at South Hiram.

Michael Murphy added 15 points and Teagan Meggison tossed in 14 for Sacopee.

Tyler Gammon paced Buckfield with 16 points. Noah Willey and Rick Kroske contributed 11 each.

HOCKEY

SCARBOROUGH 2, GORHAM 1: Zach Chaisson and Nolan Matthews scored in the first period, and the Red Storm (5-2-1) held on to beat the Rams (5-3) at Gorham.

Chaisson scored 3:18 into the game from Callaghan Berry and Matthews, who scored nearly eight minutes later to make it 2-0.

Nick Gray scored in the final minute of the game and Giuseppe Brown finished with 24 saves for Gorham.

