MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — Kienan Scott’s second goal of the game, an unassisted go-ahead goal 8:27 into the third period Friday night, gave Colby College a come-from-behind 4-3 men’s hockey win over Middlebury.

Thomas Stahlhuth tied the game for Colby (6-6-3, 3-5-2 NESCAC) with a short-handed goal with less than four minutes remaining in the second period.

Colby, which snapped a five-game winless streak (0-4-1) grabbed a 2-0 lead, but Middlebury (6-7-1, 3-5-1) scored three times in an 11-minute span to grab the lead.

Spencer Hewson also scored for Colby, and Andrew Tucci made 32 saves.

WILLIAMS 2, BOWDOIN 0: Mike Armstrong broke a scoreless tie 14:48 into the third period as the Ephs (10-4-1, 6-2-1 NESCAC) beat the Polar Bears (5-8-2, 3-6-1) at Williamstown, Massachusetts.

Nick Altman scored an empty-net goal.

SOUTHERN MAINE 3, SUFFOLK 2: Tyler Gardiner scored off a pass from Conor Ferrera for the go-ahead goal 7:53 into the third period as the Huskies (3-13-2, 3-8-1 NEHC) topped the Rams (3-13-2, 3-8-1) at Charlestown, Massachusetts.

Ferrera and Parker Sanderson also scored for Southern Maine.

Anthony D’Aloisio made 42 saves for the Huskies.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 8, BECKER 2: Brett Mecrones scored twice with an assist and the No. 13 Nor’easters (12-4-1, 6-3 CCC) scored four times in the third period to cruise past the Hawks (2-14-1, 1-7-1) at Worcester, Massachusetts.

Ben Churchfield made 19 saves for UNE.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

SOUTHERN MAINE 2, JOHNSON & WALES 1: Katie Nolan converted a pass from Amanda Piknick for the winner with 2:31 to play in regulation as the Huskies (7-7-4, 4-4-2 New England Hockey Conference) topped the Wildcats (3-12-3, 2-7-1) at Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

MIDDLEBURY 3, BOWDOIN 1: The No. 7 ranked Panthers (9-1-3, 5-0-2 NESCAC) received third-period goals from Morgan Griffin and Jenna Letterie to down the Polar Bears (1-13-1, 0-7-0) at Brunswick.

Kerri St. Denis for the Polar Bears and Lin Han for the Panthers made 26 saves.

MERRIMACK 3, MAINE 0: Katelyn Rae scored twice and broke a scoreless tie 8:42 into the second period as the Warriors (13-8-3, 9-7-1 Hockey East) beat the Black Bears (13-9-2, 6-9-2) at North Andover, Massachusetts.

Rae scored unassisted 5:48 into the third to make it 2-0, and later Jessica Bonfer scored in an empty net.

Carly Jackson had 29 saves for Maine.

AMHERST 2, COLBY 1: Miriam Eickhoff scored the go-ahead goal on a rebound with 5:09 left in the third period to help the Mammoths (7-5-2, 4-3-2 NESCAC) take down the Mules (8-4-3, 5-4) at Waterville.

Amherst took a 1-0 lead in the first period, but Colby tied it on a goal from Lauren Clain late in the second from Colleen Donoghue and Anna Cosentino.

Cierra San Roman had 32 saves for Colby.

Share

< Previous

Next >