ORLANDO, Fla. — D’Angelo Russell matched his career high with 40 points and the Brooklyn Nets overcame a 21-point deficit to beat the Orlando Magic 117-115 on Friday night.

Russell’s 3-pointer with 27.1 seconds left put the Nets up for the first time since they led 2-0. After missed free throws by both teams left Brooklyn with a two-point lead, Evan Fournier missed a shot in the lane that would have tied it for Orlando.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half for Brooklyn. The Nets won for the 16th time in 21 games, making 19 of 46 3-pointers. They also rallied Wednesday night in a 145-142 overtime victory at Houston.

Aaron Gordon scored 23 points for Orlando, and Nikola Vucevic had 16 points and 17 rebounds.

PISTONS 98, HEAT 93: Blake Griffin had 32 points and 11 rebounds and Detroit overcame an early exit by injured Andre Drummond to beat visiting Miami.

Dwyane Wade scored 20 points for the Heat, but missed badly on an off-balance 3-pointer in the final seconds that could have tied it.

Drummond left with a nasal injury after being hit in the face in the first quarter by the arm of Miami’s James Johnson.

NOTES

BULLS: Chicago expects prized rookie center Wendell Carter Jr. to miss 8 to 12 weeks because of a left thumb injury.

Surgery has been recommended for Carter, who was hurt Tuesday against the Lakers.

