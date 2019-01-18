WASHINGTON — Josh Bailey and Cal Clutterbuck scored third-period goals, Thomas Greiss made 19 saves for the shutout and the New York Islanders moved into first place in the Metropolitan Division by beating the Capitals 2-0 Friday night in Coach Barry Trotz’s return to Washington.

The Islanders have won four in a row and 14 of their last 17 games to leapfrog the team Trotz coached to the Stanley Cup last year. They improved to 7-0-0 in the second half of back-to-back sets this season.

The Capitals have hit a rough patch under their new coach, Todd Reirden, losing four in a row for the first time since March 2017. Washington has just one 5-on-5 goal during its skid and has lost seven of 10.

Greiss wasn’t tested much on the way to his second shutout this season. Bailey redirected Mathew Barzal’s shot 5:08 into the third, and Clutterbuck scored on a 2-on-0 rush.

CANADIENS 4, BLUE JACKETS 1: Tomas Tatar and Joel Armia each scored twice, Carey Price stopped 34 shots and Montreal won at Columbus.

The Canadiens have won four in a row and five of six.

PANTHERS 3, MAPLE LEAFS 1: Mike Matheson scored the winning goal to help Florida snap a seven-game losing streak, beating visiting Toronto.

Mike Hoffman and Frank Vatrano also scored for Florida. Vincent Trocheck, who returned to the Panthers’ lineup after missing 27 games with a broken ankle, had an assist on Matheson’s goal.

NOTES

PREDATORS: Forward Ryan Johansen received a two-game suspension for high-sticking Winnipeg forward Mark Scheifele on Thursday.

