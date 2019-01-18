FIGURE SKATING

Two young skaters from Maine competing in their first national event placed 12th in juvenile pairs Friday afternoon at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships at Detroit.

Briella Doherty, 10, of Portland and Hans-Erik Jerosch, 13, of Yarmouth received a score of 26.41 points for their routine, slightly lower than their qualifying score from the Eastern Sectionals in November.

Hailey Sundstrom and Andy Deng of the Fort Wayne (Indiana) Ice Skating Club won Friday’s competition with a score of 49.83. Skaters up to 16 can compete in the juvenile division.

HOCKEY

ECHL: Ryan Ferrill scored 9:19 into the third period and Brandon Halverson turned back 43 shots as the Maine Mariners shut out the Manchester Monarchs 1-0 before a crowd of 3,366 at Cross Insurance Arena.

BASKETBALL

G LEAGUE: Jordan McRae scored 54 points to carry the Capital City Go-Go’s to a 118-107 win over the visiting Red Claws.

McRae broke the record for most points scored by a Red Claws opponent of 49 set by Manny Harris two years ago.

P.J. Dozier had 26 points for Maine.

GOLF

PGA: Phil Mickelson birdied four of his last five holes in the Desert Classic to take a two-stroke lead into the weekend in his first event of the year at La Quinta, California.

Curtis Luck was second after a 66 on the Nicklaus layout.

LPGA: Brooke Henderson of Canada kept out of trouble and kept bogeys off her card on her way to a 4-under 67 and a two-shot lead in the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, the winners-only start to the LPGA Tour season at Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

Ariya Jutanugarn is tied for second with Lydia Ko and Eun-Hee Ji.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Shane Lowry kept up his brilliant scoring on the par-3 holes at the Abu Dhabi Championship in shooting a 5-under 67 in the third round to extend his lead to three strokes over Richard Sterne at Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

SKIING

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: Austrian skier Ramona Siebenhofer claimed her first World Cup victory in a downhill, with Lindsey Vonn finishing outside the top 10 in her return from injury at Cortina D’Ampezzo, Italy.

Siebenhofer finished 0.40 seconds ahead of reigning world champion Ilka Stuhec of Slovenia.

Vonn, who was 1.19 behind, struggled on the upper portion of the course.

MEN’S WORLD CUP: Marco Schwarz won a World Cup Alpine combined, retaining his first-leg lead in slalom with a solid downhill run for victory at Wengen, Switzerland.

Schwarz finished 0.42 seconds ahead of Victor Muffat-Jeandet, the 2018 Olympic bronze medalist from France.

