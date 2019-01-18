Friday, Feb. 1, 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Portland Public Library, Rines Auditorium, 5 Monument Square

High school students are invited to submit their best photos for discussion during this workshop by posting them to Instagram with the hashtag #pphHSshot or by emailing them to Brianna Soukup: [email protected].

Rec and Soukup will choose their favorites to talk about during the workshop and the Best of Show winner will receive a large print of their photo.

No registration is necessary, but submission deadline is Thursday, Jan. 30.

This event is free and part of the Portland Press Herald’s 2018 Photos of the Year programming. Large format versions of the photos are on view through February 23 at the Portland Public Library’s Lewis Gallery.

