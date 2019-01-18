Maine residents who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits were able to collect their February benefits on Jan. 17. Meanwhile, U.S. Coast Guard personnel, in Maine and elsewhere, go without pay.
Members of the U.S. House of Representatives (Democrats) love to spend money, but it is President Trump in all aspects who they oppose. So sad for this country.
Robert Klowas
U.S. Coast Guard, retired
Scarborough
