Gov. Mills’ plan to appoint a coordinator of Maine’s approach to the opioid crisis is heartening. Addiction is a disease, and opioid addiction is one of the most difficult and devastating, with far-reaching consequences for all.

Let’s start with understanding the role of compassion and dignity, and work toward education, decriminalization and safe consumption to save lives now. Solutions are possible and yes, the road to recovery can become complex; however, starting with a strong foundation of evidence-based science and a campaign for dignity will make that road easier to tread.

Dignity for Opiate Users is one of many local nonprofits working to change people’s lives through communication, education and participation. That change begins with compassion.

Glenn J. Simpson

program coordinator, Dignity for Opiate Users

Portland

