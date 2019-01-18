Gov. Mills’ plan to appoint a coordinator of Maine’s approach to the opioid crisis is heartening. Addiction is a disease, and opioid addiction is one of the most difficult and devastating, with far-reaching consequences for all.
Let’s start with understanding the role of compassion and dignity, and work toward education, decriminalization and safe consumption to save lives now. Solutions are possible and yes, the road to recovery can become complex; however, starting with a strong foundation of evidence-based science and a campaign for dignity will make that road easier to tread.
Dignity for Opiate Users is one of many local nonprofits working to change people’s lives through communication, education and participation. That change begins with compassion.
Glenn J. Simpson
program coordinator, Dignity for Opiate Users
Portland
-
Auto
On the Road Review: Genesis G70 Prestige 3.3T
-
Real Estate
Parris Terrace Introduces Accessible-Price Condos to Bayside
-
Health care
Advocates think bill to end most exemptions from childhood vaccinations has a shot
-
Editorials
Our View: For football, 8 could be more than enough
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: National emergency is not on border – it's arrogance in Washington