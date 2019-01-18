Two young skaters from Maine competing in their first national event placed 12th in juvenile pairs Friday afternoon at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Detroit.

Briella Doherty, 10, of Portland and Hans-Erik Jerosch, 13, of Yarmouth received a score of 26.41 points for their routine, slightly lower than their qualifying score from the Eastern Sectionals in November.

Hailey Sundstrom and Andy Deng of the Fort Wayne (Indiana) Ice Skating Club won Friday’s competition with a score of 49.83. Skaters up to 16 years old can compete in the juvenile division.

