Brace yourselves: The snow starts late Saturday night, 10 p.m.-ish.

It will be heavy through Sunday morning.

As we get closer to the afternoon, sleet and/or freezing rain will likely start to mix in along the coast.

Snow and sleet/freezing rain will continue through the evening.

Snowfall rates will be more than an inch an hour at times. Rates of 2-3 inches per hour are possible at times.

Travel will be extremely difficult.

Snow will get a bit lighter late Sunday, but snow showers will continue into Monday morning.

High temperatures on Sunday will stay in the teens and might make it into the low 20s at the coast. Snowfall totals will be huge: 10-18 inches at the coast and 18-24 inches inland.

Jessica Conley

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: