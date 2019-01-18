U.S. Sen. Angus King has resumed treatment for residual prostate cancer, but he’s expected to make a full recovery and his schedule won’t be affected, his office announced Friday.

The independent senator, who was reelected to a second term in November, was first diagnosed in 2015. He underwent surgery to remove his prostate before the cancer had spread and has been seeing his doctor regularly to monitor antigen levels. It was during a recent visit that his doctor detected a slight elevation in his levels. After tests confirmed that the cancer was contained in the prostate area only, King opted for treatment.

The 74-year-old began an 8-week round of radiation this week at George Washington Hospital in Washington, D.C.

“This is a 5-day-a-week radiation treatment that will take about 20 minutes each morning until mid-March,” King said in a statement. “What it means for my work in the Senate? Absolutely nothing. I have been assured by my doctors, as recently as this morning, that I will remain healthy through my current Senate term and beyond. I don’t expect to miss a single vote, hearing, or constituent meeting. What it means for weekly flights to home? Well, instead of taking the late flight out of Washington D.C. on Thursday nights, you’ll see me on the mid-morning Friday flights.

Prostate cancer is among the most common cancers in American men. The American Cancer Society says about 1 in 9 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during his lifetime.

King said he’s not worried about the latest news.

“For many of you, cancer treatment is scary to hear, but in this case, it’s more like maintenance. I’ve been taking care of myself and following doctor’s orders. I’m not worried and you shouldn’t be either,” he said.

King was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2012, succeeding Republican Sen. Olympia Snowe. Prior to that, he served two terms as Maine’s governor, from 1995-2003.

When he was diagnosed in 2015, he revealed another cancer scare, skin cancer, from the 1970s. Then and now, he said, early detection made a major difference.

“Once again, I’m one of the lucky ones,” he said in Friday’s statement. “If it weren’t for insurance – through the (Affordable Care Act)- and a great team of doctors, I’m not so sure I’d have this story to tell. For so many Maine people, even regular checkups can be a hardship. It shouldn’t have to be that way. For far too long, many in Washington have treated healthcare like it’s some sort of privilege that can be revoked from those who are too poor or sick. It’s not a privilege, it’s a prerequisite for all Americans seeking happy, healthy, productive lives. Ensuring everyone has access to affordable healthcare isn’t a radical idea, it’s a compassionate one. And as long as I represent Maine in the Senate, I will continue to do my part to make sure everyone with a story like mine has access to treatment like mine too.”

