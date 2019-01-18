A Somerset County woman was killed Friday afternoon when the pickup truck she was riding in went off the road and overturned in Carmel, just south of Bangor.

Maine State Police spokesman Stephen McCausland said in a statement that Walter Hallett, 72, of Cambridge was driving a GMC pickup north on Interstate 95. He lost control in snowy conditions and the vehicle skidded off the highway and then flipped over.

Hallett escaped with minor injuries, but his wife, Kathryn Hallett, 66, died at the scene, according to McCausland.

The crash happened at about 1:30 p.m. Friday. No other vehicles were involved.

